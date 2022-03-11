News Roundup for March 11, 2022

Despite discussions to the contrary, U.S. authorities at the Pentagon have ruled out sending fighter jets to Ukraine, fearing Russian escalation of the conflict.

Governments and companies continue to put the financial squeeze on Russia as it continues to try and push deeper into Ukraine. President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports this week. McDonald's announced it would close all 850 of its locations in the country.

The Idaho House of Representatives passed a bill this week making providing gender-affirming care for teens a crime. It's the latest in a series of state-level bills targeting trans teens and students.

Meanwhile, Russian and Ukrainian authorities sent to negotiate with one another failed to agree on the terms of a ceasefire. Russian troops have ramped up shelling against Ukrainian civilians, targeting their evacuation routes.

WNBA star Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia on charges of drug smuggling. U.S. authorities have been quick to condemn her detention and Russian authorities are providing few details on her whereabouts.

Six months after the U.S. pullout of Afghanistan that led to the takeover by the Taliban, more than half of the population faces acute hunger.

Anita Kumar, Sheryl Gay Stolberg, and Josh Meyer join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

David Rennie, David Lawler, and Sean Carberry join us for the global edition of the News Roundup.

