It may be time to refocus the goal of vaccinating 70% of every country, advocates say Two years after the World Health Organization declared the COVID outbreak a pandemic, the vaccination rate in poor countries remains well below global targets. But do those targets still make sense?

Two years after the World Health Organization declared the COVID outbreak a pandemic, the vaccination rate in poor countries remains well below global targets. But do those targets still make sense?