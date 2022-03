Researchers suspect humans gave COVID to deer. And it once spilled back into a person Two studies still out for review show the latest evidence for COVID spillover from humans into white-tailed deer. The strains in the animals had been circulating for months, picking up mutations.

Animals Researchers suspect humans gave COVID to deer. And it once spilled back into a person Researchers suspect humans gave COVID to deer. And it once spilled back into a person Listen · 3:57 3:57 Two studies still out for review show the latest evidence for COVID spillover from humans into white-tailed deer. The strains in the animals had been circulating for months, picking up mutations. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor