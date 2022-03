Samuel L. Jackson is a man sacrificing everything in 'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey' The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, Samuel L. Jackson's first lead role in a live action TV series, is a compelling meditation on the power of personal history — disguised as a murder mystery.

Review TV Reviews Samuel L. Jackson is a man sacrificing everything in 'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey' Samuel L. Jackson is a man sacrificing everything in 'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey' Listen · 3:48 3:48 The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, Samuel L. Jackson's first lead role in a live action TV series, is a compelling meditation on the power of personal history — disguised as a murder mystery. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor