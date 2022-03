Remembering Carol "Mommom" Cohn, lost to COVID in 2020 Carol Cohn, known to her family as "Mommom," died from COVID in 2020. Her granddaughter Melanie Gardiner says Cohn loved to spoil her grandchildren with cookies and had a great sense of humor.

