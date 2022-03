Trump is campaigning against Republicans he dislikes for fall's midterm elections As primary campaigns for the 2022 elections heat up, former President Trump is campaigning against people in the GOP who have crossed him, such as those who voted to impeach him.

Politics Trump is campaigning against Republicans he dislikes for fall's midterm elections Trump is campaigning against Republicans he dislikes for fall's midterm elections Listen · 3:54 3:54 As primary campaigns for the 2022 elections heat up, former President Trump is campaigning against people in the GOP who have crossed him, such as those who voted to impeach him. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor