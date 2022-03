It's the 2-year anniversary of the pandemic. How are we doing? For the pandemic's second anniversary, David Folkenflik talks with Dr. Aaron Carroll, of the Indiana University School of Medicine, about what the U.S. has — and has not — done well.

Health It's the 2-year anniversary of the pandemic. How are we doing? For the pandemic's second anniversary, David Folkenflik talks with Dr. Aaron Carroll, of the Indiana University School of Medicine, about what the U.S. has — and has not — done well.