Ukrainians accuse Russia of attack meant to push Belarus into war Ukrainians accused Russian fighters of entering Ukrainian airspace, then doubling back and striking a Belarusian town — what they say is a "provocation" meant to goad Belarus into entering the war.

Europe Ukrainians accuse Russia of attack meant to push Belarus into war Ukrainians accuse Russia of attack meant to push Belarus into war Listen · 3:54 3:54 Ukrainians accused Russian fighters of entering Ukrainian airspace, then doubling back and striking a Belarusian town — what they say is a "provocation" meant to goad Belarus into entering the war. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor