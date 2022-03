'Lucky Breaks' fictionalizes the lives of Ukrainian women in the 2014 Russian strife Ukrainian artist Yevgenia Belorusets just published her first work of fiction in the U.S. "Lucky Breaks" has stories of women living in Eastern Ukraine in Russia's shadow.

Ukrainian artist Yevgenia Belorusets just published her first work of fiction in the U.S. "Lucky Breaks" has stories of women living in Eastern Ukraine in Russia's shadow.