U.S. sends aid to Ukraine, and civilians flee to Poland, as Russia widens offensive A roundup of the latest news out of Ukraine, where Russian attacks struck new targets, including a military training base near the Polish border.

Europe U.S. sends aid to Ukraine, and civilians flee to Poland, as Russia widens offensive U.S. sends aid to Ukraine, and civilians flee to Poland, as Russia widens offensive Listen · 1:24 1:24 A roundup of the latest news out of Ukraine, where Russian attacks struck new targets, including a military training base near the Polish border. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor