Obama has tested positive for COVID

Former President Barack Obama speaks in Glasgow, Scotland, in November. Obama says he has tested positive for COVID. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images hide caption

Former President Barack Obama says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I just tested positive for COVID," he wrote on Twitter on Sunday. "I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It's a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven't already, even as cases go down."

A 2010 White House doctor's report found Obama was in "excellent health" but was encouraged to give up smoking.

