Use this tips to make substitutions with your recipes Just because you don't have all the necessary ingredients, doesn't mean you can't make the meal of your dreams. NPR's Life Kit explains how to make substitutions in recipes.

Fitness & Nutrition Use this tips to make substitutions with your recipes Use this tips to make substitutions with your recipes Listen · 3:37 3:37 Just because you don't have all the necessary ingredients, doesn't mean you can't make the meal of your dreams. NPR's Life Kit explains how to make substitutions in recipes. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor