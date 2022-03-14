COMIC: How a computer scientist fights bias in algorithms
This comic, illustrated by Vreni Stollberger, is inspired by TED Radio Hour's episode Warped Reality.
Joy Buolamwini is a graduate researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who researches algorithmic bias in computer vision systems. She founded the Algorithmic Justice League to create a world with more ethical and inclusive technology.
Katie Monteleone contributed to this story.