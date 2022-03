Russian strikes on Ukraine hit near the border of Poland, a NATO member state New talks begin Monday to address Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The diplomatic effort comes after Russian missiles hit a Ukrainian military base near the Polish border, where refugees have crossed.

New talks begin Monday to address Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The diplomatic effort comes after Russian missiles hit a Ukrainian military base near the Polish border, where refugees have crossed.