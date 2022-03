Norwegian opera singer Lise Davidsen is on the verge of superstardom Lise Davidsen is in her mid-thirties, and she didn't even hear an opera live until she was in her twenties. Now, she's a sought-after opera singer.

Performing Arts Norwegian opera singer Lise Davidsen is on the verge of superstardom Norwegian opera singer Lise Davidsen is on the verge of superstardom Listen · 5:30 5:30 Lise Davidsen is in her mid-thirties, and she didn't even hear an opera live until she was in her twenties. Now, she's a sought-after opera singer. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor