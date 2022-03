As gasoline prices go higher, states consider ways to help motorists NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Carola Binder, associate professor of economics at Haverford College, about the implications of a gas tax holiday that some states are currently debating.

Economy As gasoline prices go higher, states consider ways to help motorists As gasoline prices go higher, states consider ways to help motorists Listen · 5:21 5:21 NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Carola Binder, associate professor of economics at Haverford College, about the implications of a gas tax holiday that some states are currently debating. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor