Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady decides retirement is not for him Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady, who less than six weeks ago announced his retirement from football, says he's changed his mind and will return for a 23rd season.

Sports Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady decides retirement is not for him Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady decides retirement is not for him Listen · 1:59 1:59 Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady, who less than six weeks ago announced his retirement from football, says he's changed his mind and will return for a 23rd season. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor