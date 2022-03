A diamond ring made from ranch dressing is for sale on eBay Condiment company Hidden Valley created the diamond in a process that involved heating dry ranch seasoning to 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit, then crushing it under 400 tons of pressure for months.

