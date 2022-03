Comic books and collectibles have doubled in price since the pandemic High prices in one market is driving demand in others.(NOTE: This story originally aired on All Things Considered on July 29, 2021.

Comic books and collectibles have doubled in price since the pandemic Comic books and collectibles have doubled in price since the pandemic Audio will be available later today. High prices in one market is driving demand in others.(NOTE: This story originally aired on All Things Considered on July 29, 2021. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor