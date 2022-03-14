Entries We Love: Jade Jacobs, 'Like This (That)'

YouTube

Hometown: Washington, D.C.

Pairs well with: Midnight journaling

Jade Jacobs sits alone at a keyboard in a simple living room wearing a plain blue tee and ripped jeans — an outwardly demure entry video with no eye-catching theatrics. She introduces herself and her song before she begins striking a jazzy melody on her keyboard and this is where it all changes. Her silky low register fills the space and adds wonder and spectacle to the Contest entry. Jacob's love ballad "Like This (That)" embodies the saying "when people show you who they are, believe them." The disappointment of being let down by love is practically palpable as Jacob soulfully croons, "You changed before my eyes / Wasn't ready for the surprise / The surprise of you / I liked you better for the bs." The melody is sophisticated, the vocals are full yet gentle and the lyrics are pensive— if only we could warn ourselves of future heart ache.