Presenting 'Broken Record': An Interview With Nas

In this special episode from our friends at the Broken Record podcast, we will hear producer Rick Rubin's conversation with hip-hop legend and rapper Nas.



Nas dropped one of the most universally loved rap albums of all time in 1994 with Illmatic, and he remains one of the greatest MCs of all time. After years of honing his craft and elevating the culture, his dedication paid off with his 12th album, King's Disease, winning Best Rap Album at the 2021 Grammys.



In this chat, Rubin talks to Nas about his earliest experiences with rap in the Queensbridge housing projects where he grew up, how recording King's Disease with Kanye West in Wyoming almost took him out of his zone, and how early beef with Jay-Z made them both stronger rappers.

Additional production and editing came from Aja Drain and Anjuli Sastry Krbechek.