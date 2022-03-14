Presenting 'Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me!': Everyone & Their Mom

Our friends at Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me! have a new show out with host Emma Choi. It's called Everyone & Their Mom. For her first episode, Emma is joined by comedian Josh Gondelman to discuss a saucy situation. Celebrity chef Roy Choi also joins to troubleshoot a kimchi recipe with Emma's grandma. Emma then settles an age old debate: heels or rollerblades?

Additional production and editing on this episode done by Aja Drain and Jordana Hochman.