Accessibility links
Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me! : Everyone And Their Mom : It's Been a Minute Our friends at Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me! have a new show out with host Emma Choi. It's called Everyone & Their Mom. For her first episode, Emma is joined by comedian Josh Gondelman to discuss a saucy situation. Celebrity chef Roy Choi also joins to troubleshoot a kimchi recipe with Emma's grandma. Emma then settles an age old debate: heels or rollerblades?

It's Been a Minute

Presenting 'Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me!': Everyone & Their Mom

Presenting 'Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me!': Everyone & Their Mom

Listen · 19:21
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1086458323/1086567234" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Emma Choi hosts the new Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me! show, Everyone & Their Mom. NPR hide caption

toggle caption
NPR

Emma Choi hosts the new Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me! show, Everyone & Their Mom.

NPR

Our friends at Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me! have a new show out with host Emma Choi. It's called Everyone & Their Mom. For her first episode, Emma is joined by comedian Josh Gondelman to discuss a saucy situation. Celebrity chef Roy Choi also joins to troubleshoot a kimchi recipe with Emma's grandma. Emma then settles an age old debate: heels or rollerblades?

Additional production and editing on this episode done by Aja Drain and Jordana Hochman.