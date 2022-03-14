The Daylight Saving Debate

This weekend marked the beginning of Daylight Saving Time.

And there's a bill in Congress to make it permanent, which would mean never changing our clocks again.

Nineteen states have already made it clear that they'd make the switch if Congress says okay.

How did this biannual ritual come about anyway? And what are our other options?

Dr. Beth Malow, David Prerau, and Mike Freiberg join us for the conversation.

