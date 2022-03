Jewish and non-Jewish Ukrainian refugees arrive to different treatment in Israel Israel's diplomatic and security ties with Russia are facing pressure amid calls to help Ukraine more. It's taking in refugees but there's a controversy over how many non-Jewish Ukrainians to accept.

World