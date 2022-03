The Russian invasion of Ukraine is being felt as far away as U.S. farm fields Russia is a major exporter of fertilizer, and economic sanctions are taking their products out of the market, sending fertilizer prices skyrocketing as farmers are getting ready to plant their fields.

