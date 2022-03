5 years since Mosul, Iraq, was freed from ISIS, its mosque is under reconstruction The iconic 12th Century mosque in the Iraqi city of Mosul is being rebuilt after ISIS nearly destroyed it five years ago. It's now well under reconstruction — a symbol of the city's comeback.

5 years since Mosul, Iraq, was freed from ISIS, its mosque is under reconstruction The iconic 12th Century mosque in the Iraqi city of Mosul is being rebuilt after ISIS nearly destroyed it five years ago. It's now well under reconstruction — a symbol of the city's comeback.