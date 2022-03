Actor William Hurt has died of prostate cancer at age 71 Four-time Oscar nominee William Hurt, one of Hollywood's most popular leading men in the 1980s has died of complications from prostate cancer. He was 71.

Obituaries

Actor William Hurt has died of prostate cancer at age 71

Four-time Oscar nominee William Hurt, one of Hollywood's most popular leading men in the 1980s has died of complications from prostate cancer. He was 71.