One man's journey to view his family's complicated history with Ukraine differently As Putin invaded Ukraine, Franklin Foer found the Russian leader's justification for violence uncanny. Foer shares how he once came to believe Putin's myth, and his journey to Ukraine to debunk it.

Family
Listen · 7:58