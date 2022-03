You now have to compost food scraps and yard cuttings if you live in California New rules in California require the composting of food scraps and yard cuttings. Commercial composting facilities are gearing up to cash in as they turn food scraps into fertilizer and other products.

Environment You now have to compost food scraps and yard cuttings if you live in California You now have to compost food scraps and yard cuttings if you live in California Listen · 3:52 3:52 New rules in California require the composting of food scraps and yard cuttings. Commercial composting facilities are gearing up to cash in as they turn food scraps into fertilizer and other products. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor