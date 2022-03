Those arguments over school book bans may influence midterm elections NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Elizabeth Bruenig from The Atlantic about the political benefits of arguing over book bans in schools.

Politics Those arguments over school book bans may influence midterm elections Those arguments over school book bans may influence midterm elections Listen · 7:51 7:51 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Elizabeth Bruenig from The Atlantic about the political benefits of arguing over book bans in schools. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor