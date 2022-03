A look inside the war in Ukraine from the capital city of Kyiv Talks between Russia and Ukraine continue Tuesday after a round of talks on Monday ended without a breakthrough. At the same time, Russian forces keep pressing in on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Europe A look inside the war in Ukraine from the capital city of Kyiv A look inside the war in Ukraine from the capital city of Kyiv Listen · 4:01 4:01 Talks between Russia and Ukraine continue Tuesday after a round of talks on Monday ended without a breakthrough. At the same time, Russian forces keep pressing in on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor