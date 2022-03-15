Videographer imagines what it would look like if Steven Spielberg made cat videos

A video producer has been inserting his cat into classic Hollywood movies and TV shows. The effect is amazing and his cat, known as "OwlKitty," is a social media star.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Maybe you too have gone down a cute cat video rabbit hole at some point. Have you ever wondered, what would these look like if Steven Spielberg made them?

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

No, of course you have not wondered that. But that's the premise behind a series of movie spoofs by a cat lover named Thibault Charroppin. He's a French-born videographer who lives in Portland. He's been inserting his cat, Lizzy, into Hollywood blockbusters. She replaced the T. rex in the original "Jurassic Park."

THIBAULT CHARROPPIN: In my version of the video, you see Lizzy, who is now 30 feet tall (laughter), and sort of walking around the cars.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "JURASSIC PARK")

SAM NEILL: (As Grant) Keep absolutely still.

CHARROPPIN: And then, the little girl in the back of the car opens a can of tuna.

(SCREAMING)

CHARROPPIN: And all of a sudden, that's when Lizzy sees it and goes and tries to attack them. And her head bursts through the roof of the car.

(SCREAMING)

MARTIN: In one of Charroppin's latest videos, Lizzy co-stars with Leonardo DiCaprio in "Titanic."

(SOUNDBITE OF CELINE DION SONG, "MY HEART WILL GO ON")

CHARROPPIN: Instead of having Kate Winslet in his arms on the front of the boat, he would be holding up a cat. Same with dancing in the basement, he would be swinging the cat around.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MY HEART WILL GO ON")

CELINE DION: (Singing) You're here. There's nothing I fear.

MARTINEZ: And now the fluffy black cat with bright green, oversized eyes has been given the nickname OwlKitty. Most of her videos are less than a minute but take Charroppin up to three months to stitch together.

CHARROPPIN: The hardest of it is not adding the cat, it's removing Kate Winslet. That process takes about three-quarters of how long it takes to do video.

MARTIN: Lizzy has 6 million social media followers, which is something Charroppin and his wife hope that animal shelters actually benefit from. They adopted Lizzy five years ago.

CHARROPPIN: If there's one reason to do all of this, it's to mostly raise awareness that adopting cats is way better than going to get full breed cats. Anything that we can do to help makes it all worth it.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MY HEART WILL GO ON")

DION: (Singing) We'll stay...

