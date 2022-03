Videographer imagines what it would look like if Steven Spielberg made cat videos A video producer has been inserting his cat into classic Hollywood movies and TV shows. The effect is amazing and his cat, known as "OwlKitty," is a social media star.

A video producer has been inserting his cat into classic Hollywood movies and TV shows. The effect is amazing and his cat, known as "OwlKitty," is a social media star.