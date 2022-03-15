A library in New Zealand closed for a holiday but the doors didn't lock

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. One of New Zealand's largest libraries closed to celebrate a national holiday last month - ah, sort of. The doors stay unlocked because of an error with the automated door. People were free, though, to enter and roam the library without any librarians around. So readers just used self-checkout machines. Three hundred and eighty people used the library that day. One hundred and forty-seven books were checked out - not one was stolen. Got to say, them bookworms are some good people. It's MORNING EDITION.

