Try as she might, Bram Stoker's widow couldn't kill 'Nosferatu' The world's first vampire movie premiered 100 years ago. After a long copyright battle, Florence Stoker, widow of the author of Dracula, asked for all copies of Nosferatu to be destroyed. Were they?

Movies Try as she might, Bram Stoker's widow couldn't kill 'Nosferatu' Try as she might, Bram Stoker's widow couldn't kill 'Nosferatu' Listen · 4:40 4:40 The world's first vampire movie premiered 100 years ago. After a long copyright battle, Florence Stoker, widow of the author of Dracula, asked for all copies of Nosferatu to be destroyed. Were they? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor