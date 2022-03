Amid misinformation, how do Russians perceive Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine? NPR's A Martinez talks to Julia Ioffe, founding partner of the media company Puck, about Russia's crack down on free speech which has led many media outlets to leave the country or go underground.

Europe Amid misinformation, how do Russians perceive Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine? Amid misinformation, how do Russians perceive Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine? Listen · 7:19 7:19 NPR's A Martinez talks to Julia Ioffe, founding partner of the media company Puck, about Russia's crack down on free speech which has led many media outlets to leave the country or go underground. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor