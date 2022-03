Young people in India, even those with multiple degrees, are unemployed As India's educated young people are demanding suitable jobs, but they don't exist. Plus, wages are declining. This came to a head with riots in some of the poorest districts of northern India.

As India's educated young people are demanding suitable jobs, but they don't exist. Plus, wages are declining. This came to a head with riots in some of the poorest districts of northern India.