Dolly Parton bows out of this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominations The country music legend Dolly Parton posted on social media that she doesn't want to split votes. Others nominees include Dionne Warwick and Pat Benatar. Parton says she may do a rock album one day.

Music News Dolly Parton bows out of this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominations Dolly Parton bows out of this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominations Listen · 0:28 0:28 The country music legend Dolly Parton posted on social media that she doesn't want to split votes. Others nominees include Dionne Warwick and Pat Benatar. Parton says she may do a rock album one day. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor