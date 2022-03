Russia has ramped up its attacks on Kyiv Russia intensified its artillery barrage on Kyiv, Ukraine, as another two journalists were reported killed. Meanwhile, Polish, Czech and Slovenian leaders were traveling there in a show of solidarity.

World Russia has ramped up its attacks on Kyiv Russia has ramped up its attacks on Kyiv Listen · 2:48 2:48 Russia intensified its artillery barrage on Kyiv, Ukraine, as another two journalists were reported killed. Meanwhile, Polish, Czech and Slovenian leaders were traveling there in a show of solidarity. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor