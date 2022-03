China seems to be pro-Russia. Here's what that means for the war in Ukraine China says it's neutral when it comes to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Domestically however, China is signaling it is solidly on Russia's side.

Asia China seems to be pro-Russia. Here's what that means for the war in Ukraine China seems to be pro-Russia. Here's what that means for the war in Ukraine Listen · 3:35 3:35 China says it's neutral when it comes to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Domestically however, China is signaling it is solidly on Russia's side. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor