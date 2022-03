The new novel 'Peach Blossom Spring' asks: Can you belong to more than one home? NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Melissa Fu about her debut novel Peach Blossom Spring, a multigenerational story of war and migration inspired by her father's life.

