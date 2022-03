Hotter temps bring more pollen — meaning climate change will intensify allergy season Allergy season is getting worse as the climate changes, according to new research. Hotter temperatures are causing some plants to produce more pollen.

Climate Hotter temps bring more pollen — meaning climate change will intensify allergy season Hotter temps bring more pollen — meaning climate change will intensify allergy season Listen · 2:25 2:25 Allergy season is getting worse as the climate changes, according to new research. Hotter temperatures are causing some plants to produce more pollen. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor