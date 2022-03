In an appeal to Congress, President Zelenskyy will ask the U.S. to help Ukraine Ukraine's president will address a joint meeting of Congress Tuesday morning. He will appear virtually and is expected to call on the U.S. for more aid in its war against Russia.

Europe In an appeal to Congress, President Zelenskyy will ask the U.S. to help Ukraine In an appeal to Congress, President Zelenskyy will ask the U.S. to help Ukraine Listen · 3:42 3:42 Ukraine's president will address a joint meeting of Congress Tuesday morning. He will appear virtually and is expected to call on the U.S. for more aid in its war against Russia. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor