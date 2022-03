Pfizer-BioNTech seek FDA authorization for 2nd COVID booster for older adults Pfizer says it will soon submit data on a fourth COVID shot to the Food and Drug Administration. What is the case for another booster, and is there a downside to the approach?

Health Pfizer-BioNTech seek FDA authorization for 2nd COVID booster for older adults Pfizer-BioNTech seek FDA authorization for 2nd COVID booster for older adults Listen · 3:30 3:30 Pfizer says it will soon submit data on a fourth COVID shot to the Food and Drug Administration. What is the case for another booster, and is there a downside to the approach? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor