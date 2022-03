Politicians and experts debate whether gas tax holidays are worthwhile As gas prices rise, politicians call for gas taxes to be suspended. Transportation experts say such moves won't provide much relief and would cut into needed spending on roads, bridges and transit.

National Politicians and experts debate whether gas tax holidays are worthwhile