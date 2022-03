The joro spider, first discovered in Georgia, is making its way to neighboring states The joro (JOUR-oh) spider has managed to make its way to the United States from Japan. Those spiders can grow to be about 3 inches long, including a large bulbous body with bright yellow stripes.

