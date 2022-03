The Thistle & Shamrock: Irish songs at Swannanoa

For many years, the Swannanoa Gathering summer folk arts workshop has given host Fiona Ritchie the opportunity to share music and conversation with many great Irish singers. On this show, Fiona revisits some very special musical contributions from Cathy Jordan, Dáithí Sproule, and Cathie Ryan.