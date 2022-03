Where the fighting stands in Ukraine Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Congress via video from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Wednesday. The city is currently under bombardment from Russia.

Europe Where the fighting stands in Ukraine Where the fighting stands in Ukraine Listen · 3:34 3:34 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Congress via video from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Wednesday. The city is currently under bombardment from Russia. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor