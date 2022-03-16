Escape from Russia

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Russian economy opened its doors to the West. Money poured in. Big consumer brands like Nike and Starbucks set up shop. From 1998 to 2008, the size of the Russian economy doubled.

Not long after that, the main character of our story, the Russian-born CEO of a U.S.-based technology company, started hiring and partnering with Russian computer programmers. She and her co-founder believed in a changed Russia, and they wanted to invest in that vision. But now, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the doors are once again slamming shut. And the CEO finds herself trying desperately to get her colleagues out.

