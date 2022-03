Senate passed a bill to make Daylight Savings Time permanent. Is that a good thing? The Senate passed a bill that would make Daylight Savings Time permanent. The last time the U.S. tried year-round daylight savings was 1974. Within the year, permanent Daylight Savings was scrapped.

National Senate passed a bill to make Daylight Savings Time permanent. Is that a good thing? Senate passed a bill to make Daylight Savings Time permanent. Is that a good thing? Listen · 2:36 2:36 The Senate passed a bill that would make Daylight Savings Time permanent. The last time the U.S. tried year-round daylight savings was 1974. Within the year, permanent Daylight Savings was scrapped. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor